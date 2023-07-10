Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.68 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,846 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $1,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 37,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 4,010 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 134,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,920,000 after buying an additional 6,596 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 6,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 26,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock opened at $77.64 on Monday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52 week low of $62.05 and a 52 week high of $78.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.77. The stock has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.2769 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

