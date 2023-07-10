Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.48 Million Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 21.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,020 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,498 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,399 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,540,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 512,126 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $51,213,000 after buying an additional 9,313 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,810 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 14,063 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $103.23 on Monday. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $78.30 and a 52-week high of $138.49. The company has a market capitalization of $124.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.39.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $15.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.06 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 32.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 26th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.32%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total transaction of $102,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 849 shares in the company, valued at $86,665.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on COP. Societe Generale raised ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $122.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Mizuho lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $128.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.50.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

