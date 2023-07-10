Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,290 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Apexium Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 49,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,538,000 after purchasing an additional 7,301 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 867,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,055,000 after acquiring an additional 41,708 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 78.1% during the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 610,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,090,000 after acquiring an additional 267,805 shares during the last quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $548,000. Finally, BTS Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 215.6% during the first quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,030,000 after acquiring an additional 92,808 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BND opened at $71.50 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.32. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $69.09 and a 1-year high of $77.18.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.1844 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.