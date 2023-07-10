Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 107,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,455,000 after purchasing an additional 7,715 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 10,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,558,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 35.1% during the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 36,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,845,000 after buying an additional 9,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Warner Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 12,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

VB opened at $197.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $190.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.27. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $168.65 and a twelve month high of $210.00.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.