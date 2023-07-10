Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 32.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the first quarter worth $33,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in McKesson by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 366,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,627,000 after purchasing an additional 51,717 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC increased its position in McKesson by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Davidson Trust Co. purchased a new position in McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at $391,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its position in McKesson by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,553,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. 83.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McKesson Price Performance

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $414.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $56.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $396.16 and its 200 day moving average is $375.08. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $315.78 and a 1 year high of $429.75.

McKesson Announces Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $68.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.94 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 234.22%. McKesson’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 26.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. McKesson’s payout ratio is 8.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $415.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total transaction of $1,457,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 129,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,479,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total transaction of $1,457,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 129,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,479,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 18,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.04, for a total transaction of $7,157,953.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,237,511.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,076 shares of company stock worth $14,231,719. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

See Also

