Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 84.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,864 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,695 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 122,570.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,191,342,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,373,134,000 after buying an additional 1,190,371,084 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 112,884,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,636,023,000 after buying an additional 12,780,145 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $398,669,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $157,925,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,928,000 after buying an additional 4,291,284 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of SCHF opened at $34.95 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.76. The company has a market capitalization of $30.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $27.40 and a 52-week high of $36.73.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

