Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 222 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor OS LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 12,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 54,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,489,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,484,250,000. Institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Philip Morris International stock opened at $97.70 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.70. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.85 and a 52-week high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 128.55% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 90.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PM shares. Citigroup upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.40.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Featured Articles

