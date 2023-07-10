Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 787 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWP. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 10,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWP stock opened at $95.27 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $75.88 and a one year high of $96.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.11 and its 200 day moving average is $90.03. The company has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

