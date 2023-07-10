Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,813 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ISRG. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 5,578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 53.2% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 969 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 861,809 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $218,847,000 after acquiring an additional 195,682 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $270.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.35.

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,623 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.76, for a total transaction of $2,884,590.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,021.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,623 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.76, for a total transaction of $2,884,590.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 327 shares in the company, valued at $98,021.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Marshall Mohr sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $3,656,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,844,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,283 shares of company stock valued at $22,923,158. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

ISRG stock opened at $331.29 on Monday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.07 and a 1 year high of $344.08. The company has a market cap of $116.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $316.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $276.09.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 20.40%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

