Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Stock Holdings Raised by Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,214 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,020 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $2,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SWKS. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 341.2% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 257.9% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1,100.0% during the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 420 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Skyworks Solutions Stock Down 0.3 %

SWKS stock opened at $108.34 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.16. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.16 and a 52-week high of $123.69.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 26.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 35.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SWKS shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $108.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Argus reduced their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.46.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.