Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

SNN has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Smith & Nephew from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. HSBC lowered Smith & Nephew from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Smith & Nephew from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,240.00.

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

Smith & Nephew Stock Performance

Smith & Nephew stock opened at $29.84 on Friday. Smith & Nephew has a 12 month low of $21.77 and a 12 month high of $33.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Smith & Nephew

About Smith & Nephew

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNN. Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Smith & Nephew in the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 10,244 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 106.8% during the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 287,343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,727,000 after purchasing an additional 148,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,909 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,831 shares during the period. 9.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Free Report)

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.