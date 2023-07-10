Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.
SNN has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Smith & Nephew from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. HSBC lowered Smith & Nephew from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Smith & Nephew from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,240.00.
Smith & Nephew Stock Performance
Smith & Nephew stock opened at $29.84 on Friday. Smith & Nephew has a 12 month low of $21.77 and a 12 month high of $33.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Smith & Nephew
About Smith & Nephew
Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.
