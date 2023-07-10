Societe Generale Boosts Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target to $373.00

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) had its target price raised by Societe Generale from $314.00 to $373.00 in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ACN. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $343.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Piper Sandler raised Accenture from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Accenture from $289.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $329.20.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $305.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $297.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.08. Accenture has a 52-week low of $242.80 and a 52-week high of $327.93.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $16.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 30.47%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Accenture will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 39.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,151,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total transaction of $1,448,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,423,917.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,151,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,354 shares of company stock valued at $4,583,230. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACN. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

