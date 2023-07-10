Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Receives $72.40 Average Price Target from Analysts

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Free Report) has received an average rating of “Reduce” from the four brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.40.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southwest Gas in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Southwest Gas from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st.

Southwest Gas Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of SWX stock opened at $63.58 on Friday. Southwest Gas has a 12 month low of $53.79 and a 12 month high of $88.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.61. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of -16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.29.

Southwest Gas Announces Dividend

Southwest Gas ( NYSE:SWX Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Southwest Gas had a negative net margin of 4.79% and a positive return on equity of 6.24%. Equities analysts predict that Southwest Gas will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently -65.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Southwest Gas news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 15,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.98 per share, for a total transaction of $909,184.38. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,610,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $615,180,381.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 27,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.87 per share, with a total value of $1,608,959.61. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,835,029 shares in the company, valued at $627,023,128.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 15,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.98 per share, with a total value of $909,184.38. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,610,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,180,381.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 123,332 shares of company stock worth $7,142,875 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 71,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,447,000 after buying an additional 10,383 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 81,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,032,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 53,250.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Southwest Gas by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the period. 90.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Southwest Gas

(Free Report

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. It operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The company also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

Featured Stories

