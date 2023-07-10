SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) is Advisor Resource Council’s 9th Largest Position

Advisor Resource Council raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 58.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 14,117 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 1.8% of Advisor Resource Council’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $7,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.4% during the first quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% during the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 5,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 10.2% during the first quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 68,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,563,000 after acquiring an additional 6,339 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 18.8% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 244,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,881,000 after acquiring an additional 38,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.7% during the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 36,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,715,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. 38.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

GLD stock opened at $177.65 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $150.57 and a 1 year high of $191.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $182.24 and a 200 day moving average of $179.14.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

