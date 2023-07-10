SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Purchased by Advisor Resource Council

Advisor Resource Council boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 860.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 153,022 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,090 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Advisor Resource Council’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $4,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPDW. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDW opened at $31.97 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $25.13 and a 12-month high of $33.80. The stock has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.98.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

