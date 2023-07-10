SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Acquired by PSI Advisors LLC

PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 21.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,695 shares during the quarter. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 374,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 18,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 3,792 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $430,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $397,000. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 897,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,909,000 after acquiring an additional 68,432 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $42.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.88. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $34.17 and a 52 week high of $43.47.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

