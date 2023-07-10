SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by Eudaimonia Advisors LLC

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for 0.9% of Eudaimonia Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 515.0% in the first quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $120.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.55 and a fifty-two week high of $132.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $121.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.02.
About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF
The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.
