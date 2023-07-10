SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by PSI Advisors LLC

PSI Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 818 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF makes up about 0.8% of PSI Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SDY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 103,758.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 355,848,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,520,259,000 after acquiring an additional 355,506,297 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,073,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,776 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,732,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,635,000 after acquiring an additional 521,582 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,359,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,247,000 after acquiring an additional 443,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 238.2% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 412,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,753,000 after acquiring an additional 290,837 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

SDY stock opened at $120.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $110.55 and a 12-month high of $132.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.02.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

