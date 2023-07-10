Sportech Stock to Reverse Split on Tuesday, July 18th (OTCMKTS:SPOZF)

Shares of Sportech PLC (OTCMKTS:SPOZF – Free Report) are set to reverse split before the market opens on Tuesday, July 18th. The 1-10000 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, July 18th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, July 18th.

Sportech Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SPOZF opened at $0.22 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.21. Sportech has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $0.22.

Sportech Company Profile

Sportech PLC, an operator and technology supplier in the gambling market, owns and operates gaming venues in the United Kingdom and North and South America. The company' Sportech Venues segment offers online, mobile, call center, and retail betting from venues located across Connecticut. Its Sportech Digital segment provides lottery software and services, and operates a pari-mutuel betting website.

