Sportech Stock to Reverse Split on Tuesday, July 18th (OTCMKTS:SPOZF)

Shares of Sportech PLC (OTCMKTS:SPOZF – Free Report) are set to reverse split before the market opens on Tuesday, July 18th. The 1-10000 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, July 18th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, July 18th.
Sportech Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SPOZF opened at $0.22 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.21. Sportech has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $0.22.
Sportech Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sportech
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/3 – 7/7
- Pfizer Just Invested $25 million In This Biotech
- Cracks In The Labor Market? Not Yet, But They’re Coming
- Levi’s: Buy On The Dip Or Downtrend In Play?
- Who Wins And Who Loses With China’s Metal Restrictions
Receive News & Ratings for Sportech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.