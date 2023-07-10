SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda Boosts Position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda increased its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report) by 65.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,132,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,242,000 shares during the period. iShares China Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 6.1% of SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda owned approximately 1.60% of iShares China Large-Cap ETF worth $92,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 47,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 18,364 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $353,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 549,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,563,000 after acquiring an additional 39,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 206.4% during the fourth quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 834,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,617,000 after acquiring an additional 562,266 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares China Large-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FXI opened at $26.89 on Monday. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $20.87 and a one year high of $33.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.44.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Profile

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.