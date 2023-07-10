SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda Boosts Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 27.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 298,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,000 shares during the period. Emerson Electric makes up approximately 1.7% of SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $26,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EMR. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $1,215,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EMR. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Friday, May 5th. HSBC raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.47.

EMR stock opened at $88.94 on Monday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $72.40 and a 52 week high of $99.65. The company has a market capitalization of $50.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 25.58%.

In related news, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $4,367,568.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,639,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

