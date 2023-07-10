SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda Cuts Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda cut its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,270 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 8,800 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises about 1.1% of SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s holdings in Netflix were worth $16,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in Netflix by 376.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 9,040 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,143 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its position in Netflix by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 310,220 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $91,478,000 after purchasing an additional 84,020 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Netflix by 23.4% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares during the period. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 110.7% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 1,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.19, for a total value of $460,094.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,012 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.09, for a total transaction of $10,459,165.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 1,022 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.19, for a total transaction of $460,094.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,136 shares of company stock valued at $33,380,156. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Price Performance

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $438.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.70 and a 1 year high of $450.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $390.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $350.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NFLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. New Street Research lifted their target price on Netflix from $320.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on Netflix from $250.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Netflix from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $383.28.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

