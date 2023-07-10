SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda Invests $12.86 Million in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 184,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,856,000. Mondelez International comprises about 0.9% of SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 6,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Mondelez International by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its position in Mondelez International by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 9,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 7,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 27,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Mondelez International Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $72.34 on Monday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.72 and a 52-week high of $78.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.78 and a 200-day moving average of $70.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.66%.

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.