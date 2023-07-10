SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda Invests $30.68 Million in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 134,270 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,679,000. FedEx comprises approximately 2.0% of SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda owned 0.05% of FedEx at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FDX. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,234,930 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $732,448,000 after acquiring an additional 35,946 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,412,956 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $591,124,000 after acquiring an additional 559,607 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at about $388,787,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,951,974 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $338,082,000 after acquiring an additional 500,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,387,153 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $240,255,000 after acquiring an additional 54,618 shares in the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 131,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.21, for a total transaction of $30,594,828.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,459,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,357,700,637.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $4,740,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,483,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 131,755 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.21, for a total value of $30,594,828.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,459,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,357,700,637.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 161,826 shares of company stock valued at $37,912,475. 8.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $251.25 on Monday. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $141.92 and a 12-month high of $253.13. The company has a market capitalization of $63.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $230.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.09. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 4.41%. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.87 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.29 EPS for the current year.

FDX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on FedEx from $285.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Melius started coverage on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, March 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.11.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

