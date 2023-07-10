SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda Raises Holdings in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda grew its position in shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Free Report) by 78.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 743,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 326,153 shares during the quarter. Warner Music Group makes up about 1.6% of SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda owned 0.14% of Warner Music Group worth $24,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in Warner Music Group by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Warner Music Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Warner Music Group by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its position in Warner Music Group by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMG opened at $28.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.98, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 1-year low of $21.57 and a 1-year high of $38.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.77.

Warner Music Group ( NASDAQ:WMG Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 192.79% and a net margin of 7.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.01%.

WMG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.17.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

