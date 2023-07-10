SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda Sells 32,900 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda trimmed its stake in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 179,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,900 shares during the quarter. Hyatt Hotels comprises approximately 1.3% of SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $20,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Empire Financial Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter worth approximately $267,000. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. boosted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 122,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,080,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,681,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, Archon Partners LLC boosted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Archon Partners LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,427,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. 46.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider H. Charles Floyd sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $684,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,927 shares in the company, valued at $3,753,678. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hyatt Hotels Price Performance

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on H. StockNews.com began coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $142.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. TheStreet raised Hyatt Hotels from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $113.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hyatt Hotels currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.13.

H opened at $115.61 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.36. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 12-month low of $72.00 and a 12-month high of $125.07.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 9.31%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. Research analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.28%.

Hyatt Hotels Profile

(Free Report)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding H? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.