Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by PSI Advisors LLC

PSI Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,850 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBUX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price target on Starbucks from $123.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. OTR Global raised Starbucks from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Starbucks from $114.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.31.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $96.15 on Monday. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $75.73 and a 1 year high of $115.48. The company has a market capitalization of $110.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.43.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 68.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $68,307.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,508,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.