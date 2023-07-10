Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 87.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,907 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,517 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management raised its position in Starbucks by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 590 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB raised its position in Starbucks by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 2,649 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,996 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in Starbucks by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,394 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 69.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBUX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $123.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.31.

Starbucks Stock Up 0.1 %

Starbucks stock opened at $96.12 on Monday. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $75.73 and a 12-month high of $115.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.43. The stock has a market cap of $110.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 68.83%.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $68,307.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,761 shares in the company, valued at $5,508,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

