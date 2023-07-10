Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Cuts Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. trimmed its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. CrowdStrike accounts for approximately 1.3% of Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $3,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 61.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRWD opened at $144.90 on Monday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $92.25 and a one year high of $205.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $143.78 and its 200-day moving average is $126.83.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $692.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.30 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 6.18%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,551 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total transaction of $1,587,714.48. Following the transaction, the president now owns 381,289 shares in the company, valued at $57,376,368.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total value of $1,587,714.48. Following the transaction, the president now owns 381,289 shares in the company, valued at $57,376,368.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 59,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $8,578,420.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,119,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,567,016.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,479 shares of company stock worth $13,775,178. 5.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CRWD shares. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $163.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CrowdStrike from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.88.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

