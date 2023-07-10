Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Decreases Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Ignite Planners LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 6.6% in the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 4,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Mondelez International in the third quarter worth approximately $305,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. 79.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $72.34 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.64. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.72 and a fifty-two week high of $78.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MDLZ. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays increased their target price on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

