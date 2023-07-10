Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Grows Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,356 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up approximately 1.5% of Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,787,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,220,088,000 after buying an additional 255,287 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,273,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,988,777,000 after purchasing an additional 54,401 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,730,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,343,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,775 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $1,255,623,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,529,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,135,017,000 after purchasing an additional 148,213 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research raised United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.23.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of UPS stock opened at $179.76 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $173.40 and a 200 day moving average of $180.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $154.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.87 and a twelve month high of $209.39.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.73 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.43%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

