Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Has $1.63 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,926 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,783 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,174,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,828,000 after purchasing an additional 4,884,910 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 440,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,063,000 after purchasing an additional 99,072 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 141,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 658.7% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 27,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Group grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 3,289 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $54.56 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.49. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.92 and a 12 month high of $57.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

