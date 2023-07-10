Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Has $203,000 Position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,007 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,468 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BAX. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Baxter International during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the first quarter valued at $39,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the third quarter valued at $63,000. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on BAX. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Baxter International from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group began coverage on Baxter International in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. 888 reaffirmed an “assumes” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Baxter International from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Baxter International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.38.

Baxter International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAX opened at $45.30 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.48. Baxter International Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.35 and a 12 month high of $67.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.60.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. Baxter International had a negative net margin of 16.34% and a positive return on equity of 24.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baxter International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -23.77%.

Baxter International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; premixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.