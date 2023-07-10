Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Has $3.05 Million Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,619 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 930.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMGN opened at $219.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.71 and a 12-month high of $296.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.73.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Amgen from $325.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Mizuho upped their price target on Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.76.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

