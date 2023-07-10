Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Has $421,000 Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lowered its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Busey Wealth Management grew its stake in Caterpillar by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 88,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,252,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Benin Management CORP grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 2,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 143.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 5,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CAT shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. 92 Resources restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.42.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $244.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $125.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.30. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $160.60 and a one year high of $266.04.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 50.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. Research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.48%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Articles

