Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Makes New Investment in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,789 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 7,177 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Wealth Partners Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 1,891 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 62.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $292.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $298.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $263.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.50. The stock has a market cap of $750.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.05, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.49 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $238.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $335.00 in a report on Thursday. New Street Research lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $263.00 to $333.00 in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.00.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.70, for a total value of $206,997.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,677,845.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.70, for a total value of $206,997.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,677,845.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $1,877,961.92. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 8,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,909,292.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,736 shares of company stock worth $9,488,930 in the last three months. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

