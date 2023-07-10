Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Purchases 1,100 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 51.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 205.8% during the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 149.5% during the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 236 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 138.2% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 243 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 249 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total transaction of $102,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,665.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP opened at $104.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $126.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.29. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $78.30 and a 12 month high of $138.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $15.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.06 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 20.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.27 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 9.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 26th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 16.32%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Societe Generale upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Wolfe Research raised ConocoPhillips from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $141.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.50.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

