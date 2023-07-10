Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Raises Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,995 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 73.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on LOW. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.65.

NYSE LOW opened at $221.94 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $211.11 and a 200 day moving average of $206.07. The company has a market capitalization of $130.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.09. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $176.50 and a 1 year high of $226.95.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $22.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.68 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.65% and a negative return on equity of 68.42%. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.51 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 40.90%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total value of $2,668,043.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,020 shares in the company, valued at $3,666,169. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

