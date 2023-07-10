StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of AMPE stock opened at $0.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.26. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.18 and a 1 year high of $2.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.48.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ampio Pharmaceuticals
About Ampio Pharmaceuticals
Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of osteoarthritis-related pain. It focuses on the preclinical development of AR-300, a novel proprietary, small molecule formulation for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.
