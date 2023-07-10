StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of CASI opened at $2.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.90 million and a PE ratio of -0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.28. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.45 and a 12-month high of $4.86.

Get CASI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.26 million for the quarter. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 72.23% and a negative net margin of 90.65%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CASI Pharmaceuticals

About CASI Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $418,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $323,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 57,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 23,758 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 112,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 31,971 shares in the last quarter. 14.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Free Report)

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.