StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
CASI Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of CASI opened at $2.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.90 million and a PE ratio of -0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.28. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.45 and a 12-month high of $4.86.
CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.26 million for the quarter. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 72.23% and a negative net margin of 90.65%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CASI Pharmaceuticals
About CASI Pharmaceuticals
CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.
