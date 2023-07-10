StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Trading Up 3.2 %

ESP stock opened at $16.32 on Friday. Espey Mfg. & Electronics has a 1-year low of $13.02 and a 1-year high of $22.96.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.81 million during the quarter. Espey Mfg. & Electronics had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 8.56%.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Espey Mfg. & Electronics

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Espey Mfg. & Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Espey Mfg. & Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 10.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 4.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period.

About Espey Mfg. & Electronics

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company's principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high-power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications.

