StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:FRD opened at $12.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $93.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.36. Friedman Industries has a 1-year low of $6.74 and a 1-year high of $13.38.

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $124.19 million during the quarter. Friedman Industries had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 20.13%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Friedman Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.72%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Friedman Industries by 15.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Friedman Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $99,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Friedman Industries by 6.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Friedman Industries by 3.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L grew its position in Friedman Industries by 180.7% in the 4th quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 129,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 83,154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.62% of the company’s stock.

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the conversion of steel coils into flat sheet and plate steel cut to customer specifications and reselling steel coils.

