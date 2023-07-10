StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

LH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $277.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $285.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $304.00 to $288.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $273.50.

Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of LH stock opened at $208.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $222.54 and its 200-day moving average is $232.05. The stock has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.06. Laboratory Co. of America has a 52-week low of $200.32 and a 52-week high of $263.13.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America will post 16.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 212 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $50,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, COO Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.77, for a total value of $325,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,449,540.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $50,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,825,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,012 shares of company stock valued at $1,308,748. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,151 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

