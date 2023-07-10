StockNews.com Begins Coverage on LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
LiqTech International Price Performance
Shares of LIQT stock opened at $3.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.16. LiqTech International has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $4.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 3.37.
LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative return on equity of 47.54% and a negative net margin of 78.33%. The business had revenue of $4.01 million during the quarter.
LiqTech International Company Profile
LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.
