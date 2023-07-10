StockNews.com Begins Coverage on LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

LiqTech International Price Performance

Shares of LIQT stock opened at $3.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.16. LiqTech International has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $4.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 3.37.

Get LiqTech International alerts:

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative return on equity of 47.54% and a negative net margin of 78.33%. The business had revenue of $4.01 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

LiqTech International Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its holdings in LiqTech International by 7.5% during the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 763,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 53,500 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LiqTech International in the second quarter valued at about $116,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of LiqTech International by 239.8% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 127,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 89,789 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in LiqTech International during the second quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP increased its position in LiqTech International by 12.9% during the first quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 476,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 54,637 shares during the last quarter.

(Free Report)

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LiqTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiqTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.