StockNews.com Begins Coverage on OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX)

Posted by on Jul 10th, 2023

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCXFree Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of OncoCyte from $1.40 to $0.45 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th.

OncoCyte Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OCX opened at $0.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.25. OncoCyte has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $1.10.

OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCXFree Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. As a group, analysts expect that OncoCyte will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OncoCyte

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OCX. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of OncoCyte in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OncoCyte in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DCF Advisers LLC boosted its position in OncoCyte by 107.0% during the first quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in OncoCyte by 389.9% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 52,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 42,091 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in OncoCyte by 58.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

OncoCyte Company Profile

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, research, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early-stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

