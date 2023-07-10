StockNews.com Begins Coverage on OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of OncoCyte from $1.40 to $0.45 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th.

OncoCyte Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OCX opened at $0.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.25. OncoCyte has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $1.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OncoCyte

OncoCyte ( NASDAQ:OCX Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. As a group, analysts expect that OncoCyte will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OCX. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of OncoCyte in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OncoCyte in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DCF Advisers LLC boosted its position in OncoCyte by 107.0% during the first quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in OncoCyte by 389.9% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 52,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 42,091 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in OncoCyte by 58.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

OncoCyte Company Profile

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, research, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early-stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

