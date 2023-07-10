StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

SigmaTron International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SGMA opened at $3.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.38. SigmaTron International has a fifty-two week low of $2.07 and a fifty-two week high of $8.50. The firm has a market cap of $18.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.99.

Get SigmaTron International alerts:

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The technology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $93.22 million during the quarter. SigmaTron International had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%.

Institutional Trading of SigmaTron International

About SigmaTron International

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in SigmaTron International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in SigmaTron International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SigmaTron International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SigmaTron International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of SigmaTron International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 15.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Free Report)

SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include printed circuit board assemblies and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SigmaTron International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SigmaTron International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.