StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:SGMA opened at $3.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.38. SigmaTron International has a fifty-two week low of $2.07 and a fifty-two week high of $8.50. The firm has a market cap of $18.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.99.
SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The technology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $93.22 million during the quarter. SigmaTron International had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%.
SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include printed circuit board assemblies and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.
