StockNews.com Begins Coverage on WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

WidePoint Stock Performance

Shares of WYY opened at $1.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.04. WidePoint has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $3.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.92.

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.27 million during the quarter. WidePoint had a negative net margin of 16.03% and a positive return on equity of 2.98%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

WidePoint Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WYY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in WidePoint by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 390,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 34,072 shares during the last quarter. Channel Wealth LLC bought a new position in WidePoint during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in WidePoint during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in WidePoint during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in WidePoint by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 9,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

Featured Stories

