StockNews.com Downgrades Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

ES has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $79.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Scotiabank upgraded Eversource Energy from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Argus cut their price objective on Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $85.79.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

Shares of ES opened at $70.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $67.79 and a 1 year high of $94.41. The stock has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.97.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.07. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.75%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $386,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 9,547.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 218,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 215,762 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,000. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 54,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,565,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eversource Energy

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Stories

