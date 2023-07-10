StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Empire State Realty OP Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of Empire State Realty OP stock opened at $7.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.08. Empire State Realty OP has a 1 year low of $5.08 and a 1 year high of $8.49.

Get Empire State Realty OP alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Empire State Realty OP

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESBA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty OP by 363.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 6,102 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Empire State Realty OP by 159.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares during the period. Financial Partners Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Empire State Realty OP in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Empire State Realty OP by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 5,621 shares during the period. Finally, Apella Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Empire State Realty OP in the second quarter worth $126,000.

Empire State Realty OP Company Profile

Empire State Realty OP, L.P. operates as a subsidiary of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty OP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty OP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.