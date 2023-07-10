StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.
Mitek Systems Price Performance
Mitek Systems stock opened at $10.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.75. Mitek Systems has a 12 month low of $8.60 and a 12 month high of $11.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $490.59 million, a PE ratio of 78.43 and a beta of 0.77.
Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mitek Systems will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.
About Mitek Systems
Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and web browsers to facilitate digital consumer experiences.
