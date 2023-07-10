StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Mitek Systems Price Performance

Mitek Systems stock opened at $10.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.75. Mitek Systems has a 12 month low of $8.60 and a 12 month high of $11.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $490.59 million, a PE ratio of 78.43 and a beta of 0.77.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mitek Systems will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Mitek Systems

About Mitek Systems

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $502,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,916 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Blue Grotto Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 4,076,219 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,499,000 after purchasing an additional 295,360 shares during the period. B. Riley Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 417,933 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,050,000 after buying an additional 88,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 80,812 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 12,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and web browsers to facilitate digital consumer experiences.

Further Reading

